Defence Secretary Celebrates Historic Everest and Kilimanjaro Expeditions

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh honored the mountaineering expeditions to Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro, showcasing India's leadership in adventure sports. The Everest ascent marked 60 years of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, while the Kilimanjaro mission included a world record and a pioneering Divyangjan skydive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:15 IST
Defence Secy RK Singh flags-in mountaineering expeditions (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh formally celebrated the flagging-in of significant mountaineering expeditions to Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro in New Delhi's South Block. The Everest mission commemorated the 60-year legacy of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarakhand, executed jointly with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports.

The Mount Kilimanjaro expedition, conducted by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, included Uday Kumar, a Divyangjan member with a 91% above-knee amputation. Singh praised the resilience of the teams, highlighting their role in elevating India's position in global adventure sports, while inspiring youth worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth empowerment and adventure found embodiment as the Defence Secretary spotlighted the efforts of four prominent mountaineering institutes under the Ministry of Defence. The Everest expedition, led by NIM Principal Col. Anshuman Bhadauria, along with instructors, reached the summit on May 23, 2025. Meanwhile, the Kilimanjaro team, guided by HMI Principal Group Captain Jai Kishan, set a world record by unfurling the largest national flag at Mount Kilimanjaro's peak.

Additionally, the Kilimanjaro mission was marked by underwater flag display in the Indian Ocean and a pioneering tandem skydive by a Divyangjan team in Africa, underscoring Indian mountaineers' limitless pursuit of excellence across land, water, and air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

