Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again alerted residents of Himachal Pradesh to brace for continued rainfall, anticipating moderate to heavy showers in various parts of the state over the coming days.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, revealed that the wet spell, pausing briefly on July 19, is set to resume and persist until July 23.

In the preceding 24 hours, districts such as Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi faced moderate to heavy rainfall, with Nahan in Sirmaur recording 57 mm. Several isolated regions in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Solan, and Bilaspur experienced light rainfall. The IMD forecast also includes expectations for light to moderate rains in areas like Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur over the coming days, while a yellow alert has been raised for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

Sharma added that the trend of rainfall would persist into the next day, continuing on July 18, with a yellow alert prevailing for Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur. No alert for heavy downpours is issued for July 19, as a temporary lull in rain intensity is anticipated. However, a resurgence is expected between July 20 and 23 with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in lower hill districts, such as Una, Chamba, and Kangra.

Despite heavy rain spells, the seasonal rainfall has been normal, registering 12 percent above average. Only Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba have reported slightly below-normal levels. July's rainfall across Himachal has also remained largely normal, according to Sharma. Temperatures hover near average, though a slight dip could occur around July 20.

July 19 should see generally stable weather, but intermittent showers are anticipated until July 23. Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur's district administrations have issued advisories in light of these conditions. Low cloud cover may impair visibility, and river and stream water levels might rise, necessitating public caution and adherence to safety advisories.