Left Menu

Qatar Faces Financial Challenges Amid Rising Public Spending

Qatar announced a budget deficit of 757 million riyals for the second quarter of 2025 due to a rise in public spending and slight revenue dip. Despite efforts to diversify from hydrocarbons, the economy remains heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:23 IST
Qatar Faces Financial Challenges Amid Rising Public Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar reported a budget deficit of 757 million riyals ($208 million) in Q2 2025, with a 5.7% increase in public spending compared to the previous year, according to the finance ministry.

As the world's third-largest liquefied natural gas exporter, Qatar saw its revenue slightly decrease by 0.1% from Q2 2024, totaling 59.847 billion riyals, while the total spending reached 60.604 billion riyals. This budget was based on an average oil price of $66.80 a barrel.

Despite aims to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons, Qatar's fiscal health remains tied to oil and gas, which contributed 34 billion riyals of revenue in Q2, as opposed to non-hydrocarbon sectors generating nearly 26 billion riyals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025