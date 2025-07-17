Waaree Renewable Technologies' Profit Surge: A Testament to Clean Energy Success

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has experienced a remarkable increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 86.39 crore in the latest April quarter. This substantial growth is attributed to higher revenues, elevating the company's financial performance.

Last year, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 28.16 crore in the same quarter, as per a recent statement. Furthermore, WRTL's revenue from operations soared to Rs 603.19 crore, more than doubling the Rs 236.35 crore reported during the same period a year prior.

In a statement, Manmohan Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the company's robust business model and operational excellence, particularly in executing large-scale projects within the rapidly advancing clean energy landscape. Backed by a solid order book of 3.15 GWp in solar EPC and 40 MWh in Battery Energy Storage System EPC, Waaree is well-positioned for continued growth.

