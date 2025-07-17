Wall Street Holds Steady Amid TSMC's Positive Earnings Boost
Wall Street opened stable on Thursday as investors considered new economic data. Positive earnings from Taiwan's TSMC provided a boost to U.S. chipmakers, influencing market movements. Key indexes showed slight gains indicating cautious optimism among investors looking at economic trends and corporate performance.
Wall Street started the trading day on Thursday with minor fluctuations, as investors focused on the latest economic reports. The announcement of strong earnings from Taiwan's semiconductor giant, TSMC, infused energy into the U.S. chipmaker sector.
In early trading at 09:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a rise of 40.95 points, approximately 0.09%, reaching 44,295.73. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite displayed upward trends, registering gains of 5.57 points and 34.26 points respectively.
The overall sentiment in the market reflects cautious optimism amidst the economic data release, with investors closely monitoring corporate earnings and global economic indicators.
