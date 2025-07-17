Left Menu

ALPA India Calls for Responsible Reporting on Air India Flight 171 Crash

The Air Line Pilots' Association (ALPA) India has urged media outlets to avoid speculative reporting on Air India Flight 171 crash, particularly regarding crew negligence and mental health. They emphasize fact-based reporting and caution against relying on unqualified experts to respect the dignity of the crew involved.

Pictures from the crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Air Line Pilots' Association (ALPA) India has issued a strong appeal to media organizations, urging them to steer clear of speculative and unverified reporting concerning the recent Air India Flight AI 171 crash. They specifically called for restraint in articles relating to sensitive issues such as mental health or crew negligence allegations.

In a pointed statement, ALPA India expressed concerns about self-proclaimed aviation experts commenting on the incident despite lacking relevant experience or connection with the crew. They emphasized that many such individuals have questionable professional backgrounds, which should preclude them from being seen as credible sources of information.

The organization honored the crew of AI 171, lauding their efforts to safeguard passengers and minimize ground harm. ALPA India highlighted the need for factual reporting, urging media to verify the credentials of those presented as experts and avoid sensationalism that could harm the reputation of dedicated aviation professionals.

