Cyberabad Police Fortifies Emergency Readiness With Extensive Fire Drill

A detailed fire mock drill was held at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, highlighting emergency response improvements and inter-departmental coordination. Featuring practical demonstrations and insights into fire safety, the exercise sought to enhance awareness, preparedness, and real-time information dissemination during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:47 IST
Visuals from the fire mock drill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate demonstrated its commitment to emergency preparedness through a comprehensive fire mock drill conducted on Thursday, in collaboration with the Telangana State Fire Department.

The drill featured a live demonstration of fire safety equipment and emergency response methods by Madhapur Station Fire Officer Anjaneyulu Dodla, with an emphasis on the importance of calm evacuation strategies and the usage of designated routes. Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, IPS, and Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, underscored the necessity of timely precautions and personal safety awareness.

Participants included Cyberabad CP Office staff and teams from diverse departments like Traffic Police and Cybercrime, who executed a systematic evacuation prompted by the fire alarm. The Telangana Fire Services Department showcased capabilities with fire tenders and a Bronto Skylift for high-rise rescues. A review meeting followed to assess performance and improve strategies, reaffirming the Cyberabad Police's dedication to lifesaving preparedness and inter-agency synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

