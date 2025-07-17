Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced strong objections against Maharashtra's proposed three-language policy, which mandates Hindi instruction from the primary level. Thackeray questioned the necessity of this policy, arguing that it could undermine the region's linguistic identity.

These remarks followed a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The gathering, lasting approximately 20 minutes at the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, saw Thackeray hand over articles opposing the policy, fearing imposed linguistic change.

The controversy intensified after the Maharashtra government retracted orders to make Hindi compulsory. This decision came amid protests from multiple parties, marking a rare display of political unity. The debate continues to reflect broader concerns about cultural identity and governance in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)