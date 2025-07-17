Left Menu

Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticizes Maharashtra's three-language policy, fearing it undermines Marathi identity. The policy, which includes Hindi from first class level, faces backlash, leading to meetings between party leaders and the government. The debate highlights tensions over linguistic imposition in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:51 IST
Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced strong objections against Maharashtra's proposed three-language policy, which mandates Hindi instruction from the primary level. Thackeray questioned the necessity of this policy, arguing that it could undermine the region's linguistic identity.

These remarks followed a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The gathering, lasting approximately 20 minutes at the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, saw Thackeray hand over articles opposing the policy, fearing imposed linguistic change.

The controversy intensified after the Maharashtra government retracted orders to make Hindi compulsory. This decision came amid protests from multiple parties, marking a rare display of political unity. The debate continues to reflect broader concerns about cultural identity and governance in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025