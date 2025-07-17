Daikin India Expands Footprint with New Chandigarh Office
Daikin Airconditioning India has opened a new office in Chandigarh, marking its efforts to expand presence in Punjab and Haryana. The company has invested extensively in India, and aims to sell 2.5 million units this year, focusing on energy-efficient, eco-friendly solutions to capture significant market share.
- Country:
- India
Daikin Airconditioning India, a leader in the air-conditioning sector, has announced the inauguration of its latest office in Chandigarh. This move highlights Daikin's strategic focus on expanding its operations in the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, aiming to bolster its market presence in the region.
Chairman and Managing Director Kanwal Jeet Jawa emphasized the significant investment made in India, amounting to approximately Rs 2,800 crore. He stated that the country's strong growth prospects have prompted Daikin to adopt an aggressive expansion strategy, targeting a yearly sales goal of 2.5 million units in 2023.
The new office will house critical functions such as sales, service, and technical support, essential for supporting both channel partners and customers. Daikin India is committed to advancing energy efficiency, with plans to capture more market share by offering cutting-edge, eco-friendly air-conditioning solutions.
ALSO READ
IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization
MDBs, CEOs Unite in Seville to Boost Private Investment for Development
FX EDGE: IDB’s Global Platform to Combat Currency Risk and Boost Sustainable Investment
Rs 1.35 lakh cr investment proposals in key sectors, high-tech industries get nod in Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu police trace victims of China linked investment fraud