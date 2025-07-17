Daikin India Expands Footprint with New Chandigarh Office

Daikin Airconditioning India, a leader in the air-conditioning sector, has announced the inauguration of its latest office in Chandigarh. This move highlights Daikin's strategic focus on expanding its operations in the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, aiming to bolster its market presence in the region.

Chairman and Managing Director Kanwal Jeet Jawa emphasized the significant investment made in India, amounting to approximately Rs 2,800 crore. He stated that the country's strong growth prospects have prompted Daikin to adopt an aggressive expansion strategy, targeting a yearly sales goal of 2.5 million units in 2023.

The new office will house critical functions such as sales, service, and technical support, essential for supporting both channel partners and customers. Daikin India is committed to advancing energy efficiency, with plans to capture more market share by offering cutting-edge, eco-friendly air-conditioning solutions.