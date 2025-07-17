Left Menu

Bihar's Power Play: Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity Amid Election Buzz

Ahead of Bihar's elections, CM Nitish Kumar pledges 125 units of free electricity for households, drawing skepticism from expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. The move mirrors promises by opposition, raising questions on feasibility. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary applauds the decision amidst comparisons to Delhi's policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:53 IST
Bihar's Power Play: Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity Amid Election Buzz
Suspended RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent announcement of 125 free electricity units for households has stirred political waters just ahead of the state assembly elections. Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav expressed skepticism, claiming the promise is a mere announcement with no tangible impact yet.

The initiative, set to benefit approximately 1.67 crore families from August 2025, is perceived as a strategic move by Kumar to secure voter support. Opposition voices, including that of Tejashwi Yadav, have questioned the plan's implementation, noting his own promise of providing 200 units if elected.

This policy draws parallels with Delhi's free electricity initiative, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defending the move. The government aims to install solar power plants statewide, part of a broader goal to generate 10,000 megawatts of solar energy in three years, targeting electrification initiatives under schemes like Kutir Jyoti Yojana.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025