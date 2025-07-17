Bihar's Power Play: Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity Amid Election Buzz

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent announcement of 125 free electricity units for households has stirred political waters just ahead of the state assembly elections. Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav expressed skepticism, claiming the promise is a mere announcement with no tangible impact yet.

The initiative, set to benefit approximately 1.67 crore families from August 2025, is perceived as a strategic move by Kumar to secure voter support. Opposition voices, including that of Tejashwi Yadav, have questioned the plan's implementation, noting his own promise of providing 200 units if elected.

This policy draws parallels with Delhi's free electricity initiative, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defending the move. The government aims to install solar power plants statewide, part of a broader goal to generate 10,000 megawatts of solar energy in three years, targeting electrification initiatives under schemes like Kutir Jyoti Yojana.