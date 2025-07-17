Bihar's Power Play: Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity Amid Election Buzz
Ahead of Bihar's elections, CM Nitish Kumar pledges 125 units of free electricity for households, drawing skepticism from expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. The move mirrors promises by opposition, raising questions on feasibility. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary applauds the decision amidst comparisons to Delhi's policy.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent announcement of 125 free electricity units for households has stirred political waters just ahead of the state assembly elections. Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav expressed skepticism, claiming the promise is a mere announcement with no tangible impact yet.
The initiative, set to benefit approximately 1.67 crore families from August 2025, is perceived as a strategic move by Kumar to secure voter support. Opposition voices, including that of Tejashwi Yadav, have questioned the plan's implementation, noting his own promise of providing 200 units if elected.
This policy draws parallels with Delhi's free electricity initiative, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defending the move. The government aims to install solar power plants statewide, part of a broader goal to generate 10,000 megawatts of solar energy in three years, targeting electrification initiatives under schemes like Kutir Jyoti Yojana.
ALSO READ
He won from Purnia because of Tejashwi Yadav's mercy: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hits out at Pappu Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav raises concerns over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar after meeting EC
EIB Global and GIZ Partner with Kenyatta Hospital on Solar Energy Initiative
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Law and Order Deterioration in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime and Electoral Concerns