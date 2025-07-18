Perplexity AI: From Start-Up to $18 Billion Valuation

Perplexity, a burgeoning start-up in the artificial intelligence sector, has experienced a substantial leap in valuation, now surpassing $18 billion. This milestone comes just months after its most recent funding round.

According to a report from the Financial Times, investor enthusiasm for AI-driven solutions has fueled this impressive growth, highlighting Perplexity's potential in the competitive tech landscape.

The company's swift valuation increase underscores the escalating demand for innovative AI technologies, positioning Perplexity as a key player in the industry.