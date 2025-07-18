Perplexity AI: From Start-Up to $18 Billion Valuation
Perplexity, an AI start-up, has seen its valuation soar past $18 billion, mere months following its latest funding round, as reported by the Financial Times. The rapid rise of the company reflects the growing investor interest in artificial intelligence technologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:30 IST
Perplexity, a burgeoning start-up in the artificial intelligence sector, has experienced a substantial leap in valuation, now surpassing $18 billion. This milestone comes just months after its most recent funding round.
According to a report from the Financial Times, investor enthusiasm for AI-driven solutions has fueled this impressive growth, highlighting Perplexity's potential in the competitive tech landscape.
The company's swift valuation increase underscores the escalating demand for innovative AI technologies, positioning Perplexity as a key player in the industry.
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- Perplexity
- funding
- valuation
- start-up
- technology
- growth
- Financial Times
- investment
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Legislative Push for Market Growth
Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy
SIS Group's Holistic Approach to Employee Well-being and Growth
India Poised for Economic Growth as Tariff Policies Shift
India's Sweet Success: Fueling Prosperity with Sugar Sector Growth