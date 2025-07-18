Celebrating Tamil Nadu Day: A Historic Transformation

On Tamil Nadu Day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted the monumental change in the state's identity 56 years ago. He shared a post on X, emphasizing July 18, 1967, as a pivotal moment when the DMK movement's ascent to power marked a new chapter for Tamil Nadu.

Stalin reflected on the day Tamil Nadu officially gained its name, fulfilling a long-held aspiration. The chief minister reminisced about Annadurai's proclamation of 'Tamil Nadu' in the assembly, a moment punctuated by the resounding approval of its members.

Tamil Nadu Day, celebrated on July 18, honors the renaming of the state from Madras to Tamil Nadu. Officially declared a holiday in 2022, the date commemorates the DMK government's historic resolution in 1967, which was later ratified by parliament. (ANI)

