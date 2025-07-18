Celebrating Tamil Nadu Day: A Historic Transformation
Tamil Nadu Day marks the transformation of the state's identity on July 18, 1967, when its name was officially changed from Madras State to Tamil Nadu under DMK leader CN Annadurai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commemorates this day, highlighting its significance in Tamil history and identity.
On Tamil Nadu Day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted the monumental change in the state's identity 56 years ago. He shared a post on X, emphasizing July 18, 1967, as a pivotal moment when the DMK movement's ascent to power marked a new chapter for Tamil Nadu.
Stalin reflected on the day Tamil Nadu officially gained its name, fulfilling a long-held aspiration. The chief minister reminisced about Annadurai's proclamation of 'Tamil Nadu' in the assembly, a moment punctuated by the resounding approval of its members.
Tamil Nadu Day, celebrated on July 18, honors the renaming of the state from Madras to Tamil Nadu. Officially declared a holiday in 2022, the date commemorates the DMK government's historic resolution in 1967, which was later ratified by parliament. (ANI)
