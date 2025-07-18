Emerging Markets Steady Amid Economic Optimism and Earnings Boost

Emerging market currencies were steady on Friday, paralleled by advancements in equities, as optimistic signs from the U.S. economy and corporate earnings outshone tariff-related worries.

MSCI's emerging markets stock index rose by 0.7%, heading for weekly gains as Taiwan's stocks hit a four-month high following TSMC's impressive profit report.

U.S. markets soared to new highs, aided by promising retail sales and jobless claims data, promoting a positive environment for emerging market stocks.