Emerging Markets Steady Amid Economic Optimism and Earnings Boost

Emerging market currencies remained stable while equities advanced, buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic improvements and positive corporate earnings. Despite tariff concerns, heavyweights like Taiwan and emerging European stocks showed gains. The U.S. dollar weakened, lifting most emerging market currencies, while South Africa and Russia recorded notable currency rises.

Updated: 18-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies were steady on Friday, paralleled by advancements in equities, as optimistic signs from the U.S. economy and corporate earnings outshone tariff-related worries.

MSCI's emerging markets stock index rose by 0.7%, heading for weekly gains as Taiwan's stocks hit a four-month high following TSMC's impressive profit report.

U.S. markets soared to new highs, aided by promising retail sales and jobless claims data, promoting a positive environment for emerging market stocks.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

