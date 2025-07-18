Emerging Markets Steady Amid Economic Optimism and Earnings Boost
Emerging market currencies remained stable while equities advanced, buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic improvements and positive corporate earnings. Despite tariff concerns, heavyweights like Taiwan and emerging European stocks showed gains. The U.S. dollar weakened, lifting most emerging market currencies, while South Africa and Russia recorded notable currency rises.
MSCI's emerging markets stock index rose by 0.7%, heading for weekly gains as Taiwan's stocks hit a four-month high following TSMC's impressive profit report.
U.S. markets soared to new highs, aided by promising retail sales and jobless claims data, promoting a positive environment for emerging market stocks.
