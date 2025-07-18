Left Menu

Electricity Futures Segment Set to Transform India's Power Market

The launch of an electricity futures segment aims to curb undue speculation with high initial-margin requirements. This initiative, led by SEBI, seeks to provide a regulated platform for market participants to hedge against price volatility, enhancing financial stability and attracting investments in India's power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:05 IST
An electricity futures segment, aimed at reducing undue speculation, was launched recently. SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced high initial-margin requirements to manage volatility.

The segment is designed to serve as a hedging tool rather than fostering speculation, with CERC and SEBI developing contract specifications and risk management norms. Monthly futures contracts will offer a clear platform for market participants to manage price volatility in the power sector.

Benefits of this facility include power generators being able to lock in future prices, discoms reducing procurement losses, and consumers managing volatile costs, ensuring infrastructure growth and investment attraction, according to Pandey.

