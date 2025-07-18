India Celebrates Medal Wins at World Police and Fire Games as 2029 Hosting Preparations Begin
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised India's strong performance at the 21st World Police and Fire Games, urging a winning mindset. India will host the 2029 Games in Gujarat, setting ambitious medal goals. The government increased sports funding significantly, aligning with preparations for the 2036 Olympics.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Indian contingent's stellar performance at the 21st World Police and Fire Games, emphasizing the importance of developing a habit of winning in competitive sports. Addressing the athletes in New Delhi, Shah congratulated them for their achievements, highlighting their contribution to India's success on an international stage.
Looking ahead, Shah has encouraged Indian police forces to achieve at least three medals at the next World Police and Fire Games, set to be hosted in Gujarat in 2029. This initiative aims to break their current records and enhance India's standing at these prestigious games.
India's government has prioritized sports, significantly increasing its budget over the past decade, as noted by Shah. Preparations are underway for the 2036 Olympics, with substantial financial assistance being provided to athletes. At the recent games in Birmingham, Team India secured an impressive 588 medals, ranking third overall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
