Left Menu

India Celebrates Medal Wins at World Police and Fire Games as 2029 Hosting Preparations Begin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised India's strong performance at the 21st World Police and Fire Games, urging a winning mindset. India will host the 2029 Games in Gujarat, setting ambitious medal goals. The government increased sports funding significantly, aligning with preparations for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:36 IST
India Celebrates Medal Wins at World Police and Fire Games as 2029 Hosting Preparations Begin
Union Home Minister Amit Shah . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Indian contingent's stellar performance at the 21st World Police and Fire Games, emphasizing the importance of developing a habit of winning in competitive sports. Addressing the athletes in New Delhi, Shah congratulated them for their achievements, highlighting their contribution to India's success on an international stage.

Looking ahead, Shah has encouraged Indian police forces to achieve at least three medals at the next World Police and Fire Games, set to be hosted in Gujarat in 2029. This initiative aims to break their current records and enhance India's standing at these prestigious games.

India's government has prioritized sports, significantly increasing its budget over the past decade, as noted by Shah. Preparations are underway for the 2036 Olympics, with substantial financial assistance being provided to athletes. At the recent games in Birmingham, Team India secured an impressive 588 medals, ranking third overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025