Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Found in Well in Gujarat Village

In a heart-wrenching incident, an open well in Dahod district's Zari Bujarg village became the site of a tragedy as two minor siblings were discovered dead. The children, Ronak, 5, and his sister Aradhana, 3, went missing on Monday evening, leading to a desperate search by their worried family.

The grim discovery came on Tuesday morning when Aradhana's body was found in the well. Law enforcement, with the help of water-pumping machinery, retrieved the bodies of the young siblings from the open well. The police suspect the children accidentally fell into the well while playing.

Inspector S M Radadiya from Garbada police station confirmed the registration of a case of accidental death. The community is mourning this tragic loss, highlighting the dangers of unsecured water sources in rural areas.