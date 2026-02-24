Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Found in Well in Gujarat Village
In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Dahod district, two young siblings, Ronak and Aradhana, were found dead in a village well. The children had been missing since Monday evening, prompting a search by their family. Police suspect the siblings accidentally drowned while playing in the fields.
In a heart-wrenching incident, an open well in Dahod district's Zari Bujarg village became the site of a tragedy as two minor siblings were discovered dead. The children, Ronak, 5, and his sister Aradhana, 3, went missing on Monday evening, leading to a desperate search by their worried family.
The grim discovery came on Tuesday morning when Aradhana's body was found in the well. Law enforcement, with the help of water-pumping machinery, retrieved the bodies of the young siblings from the open well. The police suspect the children accidentally fell into the well while playing.
Inspector S M Radadiya from Garbada police station confirmed the registration of a case of accidental death. The community is mourning this tragic loss, highlighting the dangers of unsecured water sources in rural areas.
