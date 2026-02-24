Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Found in Well in Gujarat Village

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Dahod district, two young siblings, Ronak and Aradhana, were found dead in a village well. The children had been missing since Monday evening, prompting a search by their family. Police suspect the siblings accidentally drowned while playing in the fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, an open well in Dahod district's Zari Bujarg village became the site of a tragedy as two minor siblings were discovered dead. The children, Ronak, 5, and his sister Aradhana, 3, went missing on Monday evening, leading to a desperate search by their worried family.

The grim discovery came on Tuesday morning when Aradhana's body was found in the well. Law enforcement, with the help of water-pumping machinery, retrieved the bodies of the young siblings from the open well. The police suspect the children accidentally fell into the well while playing.

Inspector S M Radadiya from Garbada police station confirmed the registration of a case of accidental death. The community is mourning this tragic loss, highlighting the dangers of unsecured water sources in rural areas.

