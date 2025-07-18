Left Menu

Paras Health Gurugram Pioneers World's First Combined Liver and Double Heart Valve Transplant

Paras Health Gurugram achieved a historic medical breakthrough with the first-ever successful living donor liver transplant combined with double heart valve surgery. A 55-year-old Kyrgyzstani woman underwent the complex procedure due to end-stage autoimmune liver disease and severe heart valve issues. The landmark surgery sets a new standard in transplant and cardiac surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:54 IST
Gurugram hospital performs world's first living donor liver transplant with double heart valve surgery (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented advancement for global healthcare, Paras Health Gurugram has performed the world's inaugural living donor liver transplant paired with double heart valve surgery. Executed on a 55-year-old patient from Kyrgyzstan, Anara M, who faced severe health challenges, this landmark operation demonstrates the evolving capabilities of medical science.

Anara M's condition was critical upon her arrival on February 25, 2025. Comprehensive evaluations revealed the necessity for both a liver transplant and mitral and tricuspid valve repairs, presenting a uniquely intricate case. The breakthrough was achieved through the collaborative efforts of a specialized team led by renowned experts, showcasing their surgical prowess.

The high-risk operation, conducted on March 26, 2025, began with a 4-hour cardiac surgery, followed by a 12-hour liver transplant. The meticulously organized procedure involved 18-20 specialists and was supported by Paras Health's advanced facilities. Post-surgery, both the patient and her donor, a 23-year-old nephew, made full recoveries, underscoring the success and safety of the procedures.

