Political Tensions Escalate: Jitendra Awhad Charged Amid Assembly Incident
NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad faces charges for allegedly obstructing police work after a clash with BJP supporters at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The altercation, involving threats and accusations of hooliganism, has raised concerns about public trust among Maharashtra citizens. Police have arrested two individuals linked to the incident.
Mumbai Police have filed a case against NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad, accusing him of hindering police operations following a confrontation between BJP and NCP (SCP) factions at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The clash occurred on Thursday evening, leading to legal action against Awhad at Marine Drive Police Station.
The scuffle began after BJP and NCP-NCP supporters clashed, prompting Awhad and his followers to reportedly obstruct a police vehicle. Taking the matter seriously, the police statement confirmed the registration of a case against Awhad. This development follows a previous clash on July 17 between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's supporters and Awhad's camp outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar, commenting on the incident, expressed worries about growing public distrust. He alleged a planned attack on Awhad, highlighting threats to the MLA. Despite two arrests, Awhad claims he was threatened and abused, accusing authorities of failing to address assembly security concerns.
