Mangaluru Police Nabs Fugitive in Multicore Fraud Case

Mangaluru City Police have successfully arrested Roshan Saldana, who was wanted in connection with numerous high-value fraud cases, following his extended period as a fugitive. The Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) wing discovered him hiding in a concealed chamber in his residence and promptly took him into custody on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Saldana is accused of luring victims with promises of substantial loans in the hundreds of crores, charging them between 1 to 2% as stamp duty and commission, and subsequently swindling them. During a police raid, authorities seized incriminating documents, cheques, a diamond ring valued at Rs 2.75 crores, along with valuable jewelry and alcohol exceeding Rs 6.5 lakh in value. An excise violation case was filed for possessing quantities beyond approved limits, the police reported.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered transactions exceeding 40 crores over the last few months in Saldana's accounts. Inquiries are underway to examine all previous dealings. Police have registered two FIRs in Mangaluru and one in Chitradurga, revealing that Saldana defrauded victims across India, including in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. A comprehensive probe aims to identify accomplices and establish the extent of the deception nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)