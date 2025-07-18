Left Menu

Mangaluru Police Nabs Fugitive in Multicore Fraud Case

The Mangaluru City Police apprehended Roshan Saldana, a fugitive accused in large-scale financial fraud. Upon raiding his residence, police found incriminating evidence and luxurious items. Investigations reveal transactions worth 40 crores, with FIRs registered in multiple cities. Authorities aim to uncover the full scope of the accused's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:11 IST
Mangaluru Police Nabs Fugitive in Multicore Fraud Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru City Police have successfully arrested Roshan Saldana, who was wanted in connection with numerous high-value fraud cases, following his extended period as a fugitive. The Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) wing discovered him hiding in a concealed chamber in his residence and promptly took him into custody on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Saldana is accused of luring victims with promises of substantial loans in the hundreds of crores, charging them between 1 to 2% as stamp duty and commission, and subsequently swindling them. During a police raid, authorities seized incriminating documents, cheques, a diamond ring valued at Rs 2.75 crores, along with valuable jewelry and alcohol exceeding Rs 6.5 lakh in value. An excise violation case was filed for possessing quantities beyond approved limits, the police reported.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered transactions exceeding 40 crores over the last few months in Saldana's accounts. Inquiries are underway to examine all previous dealings. Police have registered two FIRs in Mangaluru and one in Chitradurga, revealing that Saldana defrauded victims across India, including in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. A comprehensive probe aims to identify accomplices and establish the extent of the deception nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025