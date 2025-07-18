Left Menu

ALPA-I Advocates Integrity in Air India Crash Investigation

The Airline Pilots' Association - India (ALPA-I) supports the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) call to avoid speculation regarding the Air India VT-ANB accident in Ahmedabad. ALPA-I emphasizes transparent and impartial investigations and requests inclusion in the process to ensure professional perspectives are considered, aligning with global best practices.

Pictures from the crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Airline Pilots' Association - India (ALPA-I) has endorsed the recent plea by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) urging media and public restraint from speculation over the tragic Air India Flight VT-ANB crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives. ALPA-I lauded the AAIB's effort to ensure the investigation's integrity remains uncompromised.

In a statement, ALPA-I emphasized the importance of keeping the investigative process transparent and free from unverified narratives. The association reiterated its long-standing request to be included as observers in the investigation, echoing practices in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Highlighting the significance of incorporating frontline professionals' insights to maintain public trust, ALPA-I urged all stakeholders, including media, to adhere to fact-based reporting. The association remains committed to collaboratively working with AAIB to enhance aviation safety by uncovering the incident's root causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

