ALPA-I Advocates Integrity in Air India Crash Investigation
The Airline Pilots' Association - India (ALPA-I) supports the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) call to avoid speculation regarding the Air India VT-ANB accident in Ahmedabad. ALPA-I emphasizes transparent and impartial investigations and requests inclusion in the process to ensure professional perspectives are considered, aligning with global best practices.
- Country:
- India
The Airline Pilots' Association - India (ALPA-I) has endorsed the recent plea by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) urging media and public restraint from speculation over the tragic Air India Flight VT-ANB crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives. ALPA-I lauded the AAIB's effort to ensure the investigation's integrity remains uncompromised.
In a statement, ALPA-I emphasized the importance of keeping the investigative process transparent and free from unverified narratives. The association reiterated its long-standing request to be included as observers in the investigation, echoing practices in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.
Highlighting the significance of incorporating frontline professionals' insights to maintain public trust, ALPA-I urged all stakeholders, including media, to adhere to fact-based reporting. The association remains committed to collaboratively working with AAIB to enhance aviation safety by uncovering the incident's root causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Leaders Unite: Shivakumar Backs Siddaramaiah Amid Rifts Speculation
Karnataka Officials Discuss Unity Amid Speculations of Cabinet Changes
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Leadership Speculations Stir Congress
Russell Remains Confident Amidst Verstappen Speculation
BRIEF-EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Statement On Reuters Story On Air India Express's Failure To Change Engine Parts On An Airbus Plane, Forging Records