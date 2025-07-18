Major Advances in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Conflict Sees Significant Turn

In a significant security operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur District, authorities have recovered the bodies of six Naxalites amid ongoing clashes between security forces and Maoists in the Abujhmad region. A substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, has also been seized, according to Sundarraj, the Inspector General of Police for the Bastar range.

In a separate development, 23 Naxalites, collectively carrying rewards worth Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in the Sukma district. The group includes 14 men and nine women, identified as hardcore Naxalites. Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan confirmed the surrenders, emphasizing the government's provision of facilities as part of their policy to reintegrate Naxalites into society.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reinforced the state's commitment to eradicating Naxal violence, promising necessary infrastructure developments in affected areas. Official data indicates that 290 Naxalites have been neutralized, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered in 2024. Notable successes in March 2025 include 50 surrenders in Bijapur and 22 deaths in Kanker and Bijapur. The government targets eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, supported by Special Central Assistance and ongoing development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)