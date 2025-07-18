Left Menu

Major Advances in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Conflict Sees Significant Turn

In Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, six Naxal bodies and significant weaponry were recovered during a security operation, with 23 surrenders in Sukma. Officials aim for a Naxal-free state by March 2026, following decreased Naxalite activity and strategic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:54 IST
Major Advances in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Conflict Sees Significant Turn
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur District, authorities have recovered the bodies of six Naxalites amid ongoing clashes between security forces and Maoists in the Abujhmad region. A substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, has also been seized, according to Sundarraj, the Inspector General of Police for the Bastar range.

In a separate development, 23 Naxalites, collectively carrying rewards worth Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in the Sukma district. The group includes 14 men and nine women, identified as hardcore Naxalites. Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan confirmed the surrenders, emphasizing the government's provision of facilities as part of their policy to reintegrate Naxalites into society.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reinforced the state's commitment to eradicating Naxal violence, promising necessary infrastructure developments in affected areas. Official data indicates that 290 Naxalites have been neutralized, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered in 2024. Notable successes in March 2025 include 50 surrenders in Bijapur and 22 deaths in Kanker and Bijapur. The government targets eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, supported by Special Central Assistance and ongoing development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025