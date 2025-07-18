Madhya Pradesh Seeks Global Edge with Spanish Logistics Model

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on a recent visit to Spain, praised the Mercabarna food logistics hub in Barcelona as a model that can revolutionize agricultural logistics in his state. Yadav emphasized the need for improved post-harvest management to match Madhya Pradesh's growing agricultural production.

Mercabarna, a leading food logistics hub in Europe, spans 250 acres with integrated systems of production, storage, processing, and distribution. Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh could adopt similar strategies to enhance production, processing, storage, and global market access, taking cue from Mercabarna's experience.

During discussions with Mercabarna CEO Pablo Vilanova, the potential for bilateral cooperation in agricultural logistics, food processing, and market infrastructure was explored. Yadav invited Mercabarna to invest in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's readiness for global partnerships and private sector participation in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)