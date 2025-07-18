Left Menu

Delhi's Green Revolution: Van Mahotsav 2025 Takes Root

The Delhi government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, launched 'Van Mahotsav 2025' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, targeting to plant over 70 lakh saplings city-wide. The initiative coincides with PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', emphasizing public involvement to strengthen societal ties with nature for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (middle) with multiple dignitaries at Van Mahotsav plantation drive (Photo/X @gupta_rekha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to foster a greener, more sustainable Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday introduced the 'Van Mahotsav 2025' tree plantation initiative, targeting the plantation of over 70 lakh saplings across the national capital. The campaign kicked off at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where dignitaries from various sectors emphasized the importance of public awareness in transforming Delhi into a model capital.

The inaugural plantation activity, held at 11 Willingdon Crescent, honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. CM Rekha Gupta, along with notable figures such as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DK Upadhyaya and National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, actively participated in the event, reinforcing commitment to environmental stewardship.

Urging Delhiites to participate in this initiative, CM Gupta highlighted the significance of community involvement in environmental conservation. She described the campaign as an emotional endeavor to forge a deeper connection between society and nature. Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, acknowledged the pivotal role of judicial and environmental leaders in endorsing and participating in this effort, enhancing the movement's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

