Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested with 325 Rolls of Deadly Chinese Manjha

In a concerted effort to curb the sale and use of the banned 'Chinese Manjha', a hazardous kite string, the Nand Nagri Police Station has taken significant action ahead of the upcoming festivals. Two siblings were apprehended with 325 rolls of the dangerous material on Friday, highlighting the proactive stance of law enforcement.

Under the leadership of Inspector Anand Yadav, a dedicated team including HCs Padam Singh, Arun, and Ct. Om Shish conducted a targeted raid in the Jhuggi area of Sunder Nagri, Delhi. Their operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of Chinese Manjha. The apprehended individuals, Samir and his younger brother Shakir, face charges under Section 223(b) of the BNS and Sections 5/15 of the Environment Protection Act.

According to officials, the brothers intended to sell the banned string during the festival season, which posed significant risks to public safety. Delhi Police remains vigilant in its mission to eradicate the illegal circulation of Chinese Manjha across the NCR, given its history of causing severe injuries and fatalities among humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)