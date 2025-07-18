Left Menu

India's Stance on EU Sanctions

India has expressed its disagreement with the European Union's unilateral sanctions following the imposition of penalties affecting a Rosneft oil refinery in Gujarat, underlining the importance of energy security for its citizens, as stated by foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India's Stance on EU Sanctions
In a recent development, India has voiced its opposition to sanctions imposed unilaterally by the European Union on Russia. These sanctions, which include measures affecting the Rosneft oil refinery in Gujarat, have prompted a strong response from New Delhi.

The Indian government, represented by foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the critical role of energy security. Jaiswal noted that ensuring a stable energy supply is essential for addressing the fundamental needs of India's populace.

This statement highlights India's prioritization of its energy needs over adherence to international sanctions deemed unilateral.

