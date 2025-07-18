Greek Olive Oil Producer Navigates U.S. Tariff Turbulence

Greek olive oil producer Konstantinos Papadopoulos swiftly reacted to the looming threat of U.S. tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump earlier this year, actively seeking global markets.

In a matter of weeks, his family-run enterprise secured a new buyer in Brazil, challenging the dominance of Portuguese olive oil there, with a shipment of 15,000 bottles en route to the port of Itapoa. During a Reuters visit, Papadopoulos was also finalizing a deal with a buyer in Australia. "This situation taught us not to rely solely on one market," he commented from his bustling mill.

Greece faces possible setbacks in its olive oil industry amidst a 30% tariff on European goods by Trump, affecting industries broadly. Greece exports 8,000-10,000 tonnes of olive oil to the U.S. annually. With the uncertainty of tariffs, Papadopoulos' family business, which sent 350 tonnes of extra virgin olive oil to the U.S. in 2024, is bracing for reduced sales.