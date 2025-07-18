Left Menu

Greek Olive Oil Producer Navigates U.S. Tariff Turbulence

Konstantinos Papadopoulos, a Greek olive oil producer, quickly sought new markets when the possibility of U.S. tariffs arose. He secured a buyer in Brazil and is negotiating a deal in Australia. This reflects the wider impact of potential tariffs on European exports, such as olive oil from Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:31 IST
Greek Olive Oil Producer Navigates U.S. Tariff Turbulence

Greek olive oil producer Konstantinos Papadopoulos swiftly reacted to the looming threat of U.S. tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump earlier this year, actively seeking global markets.

In a matter of weeks, his family-run enterprise secured a new buyer in Brazil, challenging the dominance of Portuguese olive oil there, with a shipment of 15,000 bottles en route to the port of Itapoa. During a Reuters visit, Papadopoulos was also finalizing a deal with a buyer in Australia. "This situation taught us not to rely solely on one market," he commented from his bustling mill.

Greece faces possible setbacks in its olive oil industry amidst a 30% tariff on European goods by Trump, affecting industries broadly. Greece exports 8,000-10,000 tonnes of olive oil to the U.S. annually. With the uncertainty of tariffs, Papadopoulos' family business, which sent 350 tonnes of extra virgin olive oil to the U.S. in 2024, is bracing for reduced sales.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025