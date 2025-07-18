Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Security with New Battalion and Expanded Educational Initiatives

Arunachal Pradesh's Cabinet has approved the establishment of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion to enhance security and reduce reliance on central forces. The decision includes provisions for employment and improved educational infrastructure, adoption of POCSO support guidelines, and restructuring of the prosecution and civil aviation sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:43 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/X:@PemaKhanduBJP). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant step towards strengthening internal security, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit the formation of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion. The Friday meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar, underscores the state's strategic importance as it borders China.

Currently home to two State Armed Police Battalions and five Indian Reserve Battalions, the addition aims to amplify policing prowess, bolster public safety, and lessen the state's dependency on Central Armed Police Forces. This move also opens up job prospects for local youths, enhancing the socio-economic fabric of the state.

Further initiatives include 34 new educational posts in a government engineering college and the adoption of tailored guidelines under the POCSO Act. Amendments in various departmental structures reflect a concerted push for efficiency across prosecution and civil aviation divisions, aiming to modernize and adapt to evolving governance needs.

