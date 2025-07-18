Jairam Thakur Urges Quick Road Repairs for Apple Season Amid Himachal Disaster
BJP leader Jairam Thakur visits disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh, urging road repairs before apple season. He calls on JCB owners to assist in relief efforts and warns donors of fraud. Thakur stresses the critical need for swift road restoration and expresses gratitude for voluntary help received.
On Thursday, BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur assessed relief efforts in disaster-hit regions of the state. With the impending apple season, Thakur emphasized the necessity of repairing damaged roads and called for JCB machine owners to contribute to the recovery operations.
Speaking from Mandi, Thakur highlighted significant challenges in transporting apple harvests due to disrupted road connectivity. He urged immediate reopening of main and link roads, criticizing the state government for inadequate action. Thakur appealed to private JCB operators to deploy their machines, offering to cover fuel and expenses.
Expressing gratitude, Thakur acknowledged those voluntarily aiding road clearance. He also cautioned donors against fraud, advising them to verify their contributions. Thakur suggested checks be signed and distributed in person to ensure transparency, as many donors have pledged financial support for rehabilitation.
