Left Menu

IMF Boosts Ecuador's Fund Program by $1 Billion

The International Monetary Fund has approved a $1 billion increase in Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility, bringing total access to $5 billion. This will provide immediate access to $600 million. Despite challenges, Ecuador has strengthened fiscal resilience and met key program goals, according to the IMF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:14 IST
IMF Boosts Ecuador's Fund Program by $1 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday the completion of its second review of Ecuador's Extended Fund Facility, approving a $1 billion increase in the program.

The augmentation, which raises Ecuador's access to $5 billion from the previous $4 billion, allows the country to immediately receive $600 million. This decision underscores Ecuador's successful economic strategies, according to the IMF.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke acknowledged Ecuador's achievements in boosting non-oil revenues and enhancing fiscal stability. The Ecuadorian government, led by President Daniel Noboa, has effectively met the program's quantitative targets, reflecting their commitment to addressing challenges like insecurity and drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025