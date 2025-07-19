Ana Sagar Lake Overflow Sparks Chaos in Ajmer
Intense rains in Rajasthan's Ajmer lead to the overflow of Ana Sagar Lake, causing road closures and waterlogging. Authorities have deployed teams to manage the situation amid red alerts and public warnings, as water infiltrates vital city infrastructures including Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.
Incessant rain has caused the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to overflow, prompting widespread waterlogging issues and road closures on Saturday morning. The road connecting Bajrang Garh to the local market has been closed, while locals resorted to sandbags in a bid to control water flow.
Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar cited escape channels, opened by 30 inches, as the main cause of the waterlogging. Ajmer experienced 8-9 inches of rainfall since Friday, leading to water entering vital city areas through these channels, Manohar told ANI.
The continuous heavy rainfall has also resulted in rainwater breaching the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Health Officer Prithviraj Singh has urged residents to stay home and avoid waterlogged zones amid a red alert, while municipal teams actively address issues in known flood-prone areas like Brahampuri and Sunheri Colony.
