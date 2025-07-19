Left Menu

Ana Sagar Lake Overflow Sparks Chaos in Ajmer

Intense rains in Rajasthan's Ajmer lead to the overflow of Ana Sagar Lake, causing road closures and waterlogging. Authorities have deployed teams to manage the situation amid red alerts and public warnings, as water infiltrates vital city infrastructures including Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:35 IST
Ana Sagar Lake Overflow Sparks Chaos in Ajmer
Ana Sagar Lake overflows in Ajmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rain has caused the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to overflow, prompting widespread waterlogging issues and road closures on Saturday morning. The road connecting Bajrang Garh to the local market has been closed, while locals resorted to sandbags in a bid to control water flow.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar cited escape channels, opened by 30 inches, as the main cause of the waterlogging. Ajmer experienced 8-9 inches of rainfall since Friday, leading to water entering vital city areas through these channels, Manohar told ANI.

The continuous heavy rainfall has also resulted in rainwater breaching the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Health Officer Prithviraj Singh has urged residents to stay home and avoid waterlogged zones amid a red alert, while municipal teams actively address issues in known flood-prone areas like Brahampuri and Sunheri Colony.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025