Left Menu

BJP's Hema Malini Urges Smooth Sailing in Politically Charged Monsoon Session

As Parliament's Monsoon session begins July 21, BJP MP Hema Malini hopes for a disruption-free session. Key BJP leaders met on July 18 to strategize, while the Opposition plans to question Operation Sindoor. The government aims to pass several bills amid anticipated debates and opposition scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:37 IST
BJP's Hema Malini Urges Smooth Sailing in Politically Charged Monsoon Session
BJP MP Hema Malini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for Parliament's Monsoon session commencing on July 21. Veteran BJP MP Hema Malini expressed her desire for an 'interruption-free' session, noting the benefits of a smoothly functioning Parliament ahead of crucial legislative agendas.

On July 18, as the government prepared for the intense month-long session, senior BJP leaders congregated at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. The meeting included Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and others, discussing strategies and expectations for the upcoming session amid a looming storm of opposition issues.

Top government officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and military chiefs, were seen at the strategic meeting. Key topics included preparing defenses against anticipated opposition challenges, particularly concerning Operation Sindoor, an issue the government is prepared to address decisively.

The Opposition has been gradually intensifying demands for debates on matters such as Special Intensive Revision and Operation Sindoor. Major players like Congress and the Samajwadi Party assert these policies disproportionately favor the BJP, signaling a turbulent session filled with heated debates.

The government plans to introduce several new legislative proposals, such as amendments to the Goods and Services Tax, Taxation Laws, and others. With high stakes and a packed agenda, the session promises substantial political drama as opposition forces scrutinize every move. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025