BJP's Hema Malini Urges Smooth Sailing in Politically Charged Monsoon Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for Parliament's Monsoon session commencing on July 21. Veteran BJP MP Hema Malini expressed her desire for an 'interruption-free' session, noting the benefits of a smoothly functioning Parliament ahead of crucial legislative agendas.

On July 18, as the government prepared for the intense month-long session, senior BJP leaders congregated at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. The meeting included Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and others, discussing strategies and expectations for the upcoming session amid a looming storm of opposition issues.

Top government officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and military chiefs, were seen at the strategic meeting. Key topics included preparing defenses against anticipated opposition challenges, particularly concerning Operation Sindoor, an issue the government is prepared to address decisively.

The Opposition has been gradually intensifying demands for debates on matters such as Special Intensive Revision and Operation Sindoor. Major players like Congress and the Samajwadi Party assert these policies disproportionately favor the BJP, signaling a turbulent session filled with heated debates.

The government plans to introduce several new legislative proposals, such as amendments to the Goods and Services Tax, Taxation Laws, and others. With high stakes and a packed agenda, the session promises substantial political drama as opposition forces scrutinize every move. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)