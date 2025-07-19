Bank Manager's Tragic End: Workplace Stress Cited in Suicide Note

In a tragic turn of events, a senior manager at a private bank's branch in Baramati was found dead late on Thursday night, the result of an apparent suicide. The police disclosed on Friday that the deceased has been identified as Shivshankar Mitra, hailing from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who had been serving the bank for numerous years.

Initial reports suggest Mitra was under significant stress over the preceding weeks. Discussions about his mental health had taken place within his family, and he had submitted a voluntary retirement application just days prior to the incident. However, on Thursday night, between 10 PM and midnight, Mitra is believed to have ended his own life, leaving behind a comprehensive note accusing work pressure as his motive. The authorities have obtained CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Confirming the tragic incident, Baramati City Police Inspector Vilas Nale stated, "Shivshankar Mitra, the Chief Manager at the Bank of Baroda's Baramati City branch, took his life by hanging himself between 10 PM and 12 midnight last night. His absence at home prompted his wife to alert us. Bank staff later discovered Mitra's body. The suicide note found in his pocket cites work pressure as the reason behind his drastic decision." The body has been sent for postmortem, and a formal inquiry is underway to unravel the facts that led to this grave decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)