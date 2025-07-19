Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrated for Transforming Politics Amid Birthday Cheers

Haryana CM Nayab Saini praised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday, lauding her political impact under PM Modi's guidance. Celebrations included gratitude towards key political figures, including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, for their unwavering support, as Gupta envisions a thriving, inclusive Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:21 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrated for Transforming Politics Amid Birthday Cheers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday, commending her for reshaping the political landscape of Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Saini expressed optimism for Delhi's development and celebrated Gupta's innovative leadership in the nation's capital.

In his statement, Chief Minister Saini reiterated the transformative impact CM Gupta has had on Delhi politics alongside BJP's National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah, highlighting her leadership as pivotal. CM Gupta was welcomed to a celebratory gathering at her residence in Haryana's Julana.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah via social media, underscoring their ongoing support and visionary guidance. She emphasized her commitment to fulfilling Modi's vision for progressive and inclusive development, aiming to make Delhi a self-reliant, citizen-centric capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025