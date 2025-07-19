Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrated for Transforming Politics Amid Birthday Cheers
Haryana CM Nayab Saini praised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday, lauding her political impact under PM Modi's guidance. Celebrations included gratitude towards key political figures, including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, for their unwavering support, as Gupta envisions a thriving, inclusive Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday, commending her for reshaping the political landscape of Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Saini expressed optimism for Delhi's development and celebrated Gupta's innovative leadership in the nation's capital.
In his statement, Chief Minister Saini reiterated the transformative impact CM Gupta has had on Delhi politics alongside BJP's National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah, highlighting her leadership as pivotal. CM Gupta was welcomed to a celebratory gathering at her residence in Haryana's Julana.
Meanwhile, CM Gupta expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah via social media, underscoring their ongoing support and visionary guidance. She emphasized her commitment to fulfilling Modi's vision for progressive and inclusive development, aiming to make Delhi a self-reliant, citizen-centric capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
