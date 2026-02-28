Assam BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' Launched to Garner Support
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dhekiajuli, as the party aims for a third term in the Assembly. The yatra seeks direct contact with citizens, promoting government initiatives, and hopes to connect with one lakh people daily during its initial phase.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the state BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, on Saturday. The event is a strategic move as the party eyes a third consecutive term in the next Assembly elections.
Sarma, supported by state party chief Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, and other leaders, led the procession from an open van, receiving warm welcomes from citizens who lined the streets with traditional scarves and flowers.
The yatra, which began after Sarma offered prayers at Gupteswari temple, is set to engage with one lakh people daily, fostering direct communication while underscoring development initiatives of the central and state governments. It will traverse five Assembly constituencies in Sonitpur on its first day.
