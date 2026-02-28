Left Menu

Assam BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' Embarks to Secure Third Term

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in pursuit of a third term in the Assembly polls. The Yatra aims to connect with residents, showcasing development achievements and seeking support for a continued secure Assam development under the BJP governance.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to secure a third consecutive term in the upcoming Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the state BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district on Saturday. Standing atop an open van, Sarma inaugurated the journey aiming to reinforce the BJP's developmental agenda.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, and other prominent leaders, appealed to the public for their continued support. Sarma highlighted the achievements under BJP's rule, attributing the current development status of Assam to the party's committed efforts since 2014.

The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra,' extending over 34 Assembly constituencies, aims to reach nearly one lakh people daily, emphasizing BJP's vision and organizational goals. The Yatra, spanning several kilometers daily, seeks to galvanize grassroots support before its first phase concludes on March 9, covering key regions with planned assemblies in various constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

