Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Triumphs: Supreme Court Enforces Royalty Hike on JSW Energy

The Supreme Court recently upheld Himachal Pradesh's right to an 18% royalty from JSW Energy for the Karcham-Wangtu hydroelectric project. This verdict, which reverses a previous high court decision, promises the state significant annual revenue and reaffirms its control over natural resources, benefiting Himachal's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Triumphs: Supreme Court Enforces Royalty Hike on JSW Energy
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukku. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku celebrated a landmark Supreme Court ruling mandating that JSW Energy pay an 18% royalty for the Karcham-Wangtu hydroelectric project. This decision ensures that the state will now receive an additional income of approximately Rs 150 crore annually, directed towards public welfare. This resolution aligns with past agreements that promised the state an increased share after the 12-year mark in project operations, a claim recently disputed.

The Supreme Court verdict invalidates a May 2024 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that allowed the company to continue paying a 12% royalty. The original agreement outlined a royalty structure increasing from 12% to 18% after 12 years, reflecting a longstanding commitment to maximizing state revenues from natural resources. The Sukku administration's vigorous legal advocacy, supported by law experts including Kapil Sibal and Prag Tripathi, proved pivotal in securing this outcome.

This ruling not only boosts state finances but is also indicative of the government's broader efforts to reclaim control over public assets. In a related move, Himachal Pradesh regained ownership of the Hotel Wild Flower Hall following another successful court decision, which had involved a protracted legal battle over management rights since 2002. These victories signal a robust stance by the current administration in championing the rightful claims of the state and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025