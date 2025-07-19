Enforcement Directorate's Timing Questioned Amid Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Raids

The Enforcement Directorate's recent arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has stirred controversy with Congress leader TS Singh Deo questioning the agency's credibility.

Singh Deo expressed doubts over the timing of the raids, coinciding with the assembly session, implying a potential political motive behind the operation. The ED conducted searches just hours before the assembly session, raising concerns over its impartiality.

The investigation, linked to a multi-crore liquor scam, accuses a cartel of officials and politicians of pocketing Rs 2,161 crore through unrecorded liquor sales. With previous accusations targeting both bureaucrats and politicians, the political implications are significant as allegations of corruption continue to unfold.