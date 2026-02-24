Delhi Court Orders FIR Copy to Congress Youth President Amid Controversial Protest

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has instructed law enforcement to provide the First Information Report (FIR) copy to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and several others involved in a protest at the AI Impact Summit. The court rejected police claims labeling the case as 'sensitive.'

Judicial Magistrate Ravi emphasized that the protest, a symbolic demonstration at Bharat Mandapam, did not possess characteristics of terrorism or insurgency. The court noted that withholding the FIR copy compromised the accused's constitutional right to defense.

The protest, led by Congress youth wing workers, featured a shirtless demonstration opposing the government and the India-US trade deal. Eight IYC members, including Chib, were arrested after the event, heightening the controversy surrounding the case.

