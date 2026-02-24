Protest Politics: Youth Congress Takes a Stand Against Arrests
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members protested the arrest of their president, Uday Bhanu Chib, outside their office. Security was tight as police and paramilitary forces managed the demonstration, which echoed with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chib's arrest followed a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
Outside the Indian Youth Congress office, slogans of 'Death of democracy' echoed on Tuesday as IYC members protested the arrest of their president, Uday Bhanu Chib. Heavy security, including barricades and police presence, was deployed to control the situation.
Workers criticized the police for manhandling them at the protest site. A detainee mentioned, 'They pulled me so badly that I have been injured... Until our workers and our president are released, we will keep fighting.' Another protester emphasized their right to protest and committed to fighting for justice along the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
The protests, which included slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, followed Chib's arrest during the AI Impact Summit's shirtless protest against Modi, raising the number of detained individuals to eight. Previously, IYC workers were detained for their participation in a similar protest.
