Congress Backs Controversial Seer Amidst Scandal
Ajay Rai, president of Uttar Pradesh Congress, expressed support for Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati amidst allegations of sexual abuse. Rai emphasized the Congress's commitment to protecting religious leaders, suggesting that the BJP's rule disrespects Brahmins and saints. He urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the matter.
Ajay Rai, the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, met with controversial figure Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, backing him despite recent allegations of sexual abuse involving the seer and a disciple. Rai asserted the party's steadfastness with those defending religion.
Rai addressed the press, stressing the Congress's support for religious institutions and appealing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. Memoranda will be submitted in all Uttar Pradesh districts seeking the PM's attention to the situation. He warned that disrespect towards the seer equates to an affront to Sanatan tradition.
Commenting on photos linking police to the accusers, Rai denounced these actions as serious misconduct. He accused the BJP regime of demeaning saints and Brahmins and censuring those defending religious beliefs. Additionally, Rai critiqued Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's symbolic gestures of respect towards young priests, demanding genuine actions rather than ceremonies.
