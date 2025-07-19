Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: A Grim Toll and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 116 lives in a month, with rain-related disasters and road accidents being major causes. Severe weather has caused flash floods, landslides, and more. Authorities urge caution as rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the deadly impact of this year's monsoon season, with official reports confirming 116 fatalities between June 20 and July 18. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) highlights that 68 of these deaths resulted from rain-related calamities including flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

The region experienced 33 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides within a short span, causing significant damage to infrastructure and posing severe risks to residents. Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti are among the most affected areas, grappling with repeated floods and road disruptions. The SDMA report outlines that, while 68 deaths were weather-induced, another 48 were due to road accidents exacerbated by wet, dangerous conditions.

Flash floods and cloudbursts accounted for 28 deaths alone, while other factors like drowning, electrocution, and rockfalls claimed additional lives. Mandi district reported the highest rain-related fatalities at 16. Meanwhile, vehicle accidents claimed 48 lives, most notably in Solan and Kullu. The monsoon havoc also inflicted extensive property, livestock, and crop damage, with financial losses estimated at Rs 1,230 crore. Authorities continue to issue travel warnings and are conducting rescue operations with support from various emergency teams.

