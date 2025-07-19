Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: A Grim Toll and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the deadly impact of this year's monsoon season, with official reports confirming 116 fatalities between June 20 and July 18. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) highlights that 68 of these deaths resulted from rain-related calamities including flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

The region experienced 33 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides within a short span, causing significant damage to infrastructure and posing severe risks to residents. Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti are among the most affected areas, grappling with repeated floods and road disruptions. The SDMA report outlines that, while 68 deaths were weather-induced, another 48 were due to road accidents exacerbated by wet, dangerous conditions.

Flash floods and cloudbursts accounted for 28 deaths alone, while other factors like drowning, electrocution, and rockfalls claimed additional lives. Mandi district reported the highest rain-related fatalities at 16. Meanwhile, vehicle accidents claimed 48 lives, most notably in Solan and Kullu. The monsoon havoc also inflicted extensive property, livestock, and crop damage, with financial losses estimated at Rs 1,230 crore. Authorities continue to issue travel warnings and are conducting rescue operations with support from various emergency teams.