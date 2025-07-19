Outrage in Odisha: Rising Violence Against Women Sparks Political Uproar

Amid rising incidents of violence against women in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik harshly criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following a recent attack. In Puri district, a young girl was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants, a chilling event that Patnaik addressed on social media.

Patnaik expressed his distress through a post on X, describing the attack as a clear indication of systemic failures. He condemned the act, stating it mirrored recent similar incidents across the state, emphasizing the growing threat to women's safety under the current administration.

The Congress party has joined the chorus, with leader Srikant Jena urging the state to act. The administration, represented by Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana, promises assistance to the victim and vows strict actions against the culprits, as Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida ensures justice will prevail.