Amit Shah Lauds Uttarakhand's Progress, Celebrates Police Achievements at International Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for past actions against Uttarakhand agitators and highlighted BJP's role in the state's creation. He announced projects worth Rs 1,271 crore and praised Indian police's success at the World Police and Fire Games. The next games will be in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his recent visit to Rudrapur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, alleging their oppressive tactics during Uttarakhand's statehood struggle. Shah, who inaugurated government projects totaling Rs 1,271 crore alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, attributed the creation of Uttarakhand to the BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership.

In his address, Shah underscored the success of smaller states, citing Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand as examples. He stated, "These three states are now thriving independently." The Home Minister also outlined the government's continued development initiatives, unveiling five projects and laying foundation stones for 14 others in the region.

On another front, Shah attended a ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of the Indian Police and Fire Brigade at the World Police and Fire Games in the U.S., where they won 613 medals. Shah expressed optimism about India's potential as the upcoming host country and encouraged broader participation by police athletes, aiming to surpass previous records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

