Left Menu

VP Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book Honouring Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Appreciating author Shri Vijay Goel for curating the coffee table book, the Vice-President said the work preserves history as living memory through rare photographs, archival material and personal anecdotes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:50 IST
VP Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book Honouring Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The Vice-President noted that Vajpayee’s rise from parliamentarian to Prime Minister reflected the strength and inclusiveness of Indian democracy. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday released the coffee table book “Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman”, authored by Shri Vijay Goel, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, describing it as a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s tallest leaders.

Calling the occasion both an honour and an emotional moment, the Vice-President said the book is more than a compilation of photographs — it is a celebration of a statesman whose life and legacy continue to shape the nation’s democratic journey.

A Leader Beyond Party Lines

Recalling his personal association with Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shri Radhakrishnan said he had the privilege of serving as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister.

He also shared memories of organising a public meeting addressed by Vajpayee in Coimbatore in 1974, describing the experience as deeply inspiring during his formative years in public life.

The Vice-President noted that Vajpayee’s rise from parliamentarian to Prime Minister reflected the strength and inclusiveness of Indian democracy. Even amid intense political contestation, he earned respect across party lines for his integrity, dignity and consensus-building approach.

Milestones of Leadership

Highlighting key achievements of Vajpayee’s tenure, the Vice-President referred to the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and landmark infrastructure initiatives such as the Delhi Metro.

He observed that Vajpayee demonstrated that strength and sensitivity can coexist, consistently upholding dialogue, democracy and development as guiding principles of governance.

Describing him as a poet, visionary and parliamentarian par excellence, Shri Radhakrishnan said Vajpayee possessed the rare ability to disagree without being disagreeable — a quality essential in public life.

Preserving Living History

Appreciating author Shri Vijay Goel for curating the coffee table book, the Vice-President said the work preserves history as living memory through rare photographs, archival material and personal anecdotes.

He expressed hope that the book would reach homes, educational institutions and libraries across the country, inspiring younger generations to embrace the ideals of national unity, democratic values and social harmony that Vajpayee embodied.

Distinguished Gathering

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, and Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Shri Vijay Goel.

The release ceremony underscored Vajpayee’s enduring stature in Indian public life — as a leader whose words moved Parliament, whose vision shaped policy, and whose legacy continues to inspire across generations.

TRENDING

1
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
2
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
3
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
4
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026