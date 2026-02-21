VP Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book Honouring Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday released the coffee table book “Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman”, authored by Shri Vijay Goel, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, describing it as a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s tallest leaders.

Calling the occasion both an honour and an emotional moment, the Vice-President said the book is more than a compilation of photographs — it is a celebration of a statesman whose life and legacy continue to shape the nation’s democratic journey.

A Leader Beyond Party Lines

Recalling his personal association with Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shri Radhakrishnan said he had the privilege of serving as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister.

He also shared memories of organising a public meeting addressed by Vajpayee in Coimbatore in 1974, describing the experience as deeply inspiring during his formative years in public life.

The Vice-President noted that Vajpayee’s rise from parliamentarian to Prime Minister reflected the strength and inclusiveness of Indian democracy. Even amid intense political contestation, he earned respect across party lines for his integrity, dignity and consensus-building approach.

Milestones of Leadership

Highlighting key achievements of Vajpayee’s tenure, the Vice-President referred to the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and landmark infrastructure initiatives such as the Delhi Metro.

He observed that Vajpayee demonstrated that strength and sensitivity can coexist, consistently upholding dialogue, democracy and development as guiding principles of governance.

Describing him as a poet, visionary and parliamentarian par excellence, Shri Radhakrishnan said Vajpayee possessed the rare ability to disagree without being disagreeable — a quality essential in public life.

Preserving Living History

Appreciating author Shri Vijay Goel for curating the coffee table book, the Vice-President said the work preserves history as living memory through rare photographs, archival material and personal anecdotes.

He expressed hope that the book would reach homes, educational institutions and libraries across the country, inspiring younger generations to embrace the ideals of national unity, democratic values and social harmony that Vajpayee embodied.

Distinguished Gathering

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, and Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Shri Vijay Goel.

The release ceremony underscored Vajpayee’s enduring stature in Indian public life — as a leader whose words moved Parliament, whose vision shaped policy, and whose legacy continues to inspire across generations.