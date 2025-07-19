NTPC Partners with Goa for 300 MW Renewable Energy Boost

In a significant step towards sustainable energy, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has penned a deal with the Goa government, aiming to establish 300 MW of renewable projects across the coastal state.

This ambitious agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NTPC REL and the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), facilitating the development of renewable energy projects with or without energy storage solutions.

The MoU was officially exchanged on July 18, with key figures in attendance, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, reflecting the government's commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. GEDA functions as the State Nodal Agency for the rooftop solar subsidy scheme in the region.