NTPC Partners with Goa for 300 MW Renewable Energy Boost
NTPC Renewable Energy Limited collaborates with the Goa government to develop 300 MW of renewable energy projects. An agreement was signed between NTPC REL and the Goa Energy Development Agency for these initiatives, aiming to boost sustainable energy in the state. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Goa's Chief Minister.
In a significant step towards sustainable energy, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has penned a deal with the Goa government, aiming to establish 300 MW of renewable projects across the coastal state.
This ambitious agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NTPC REL and the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), facilitating the development of renewable energy projects with or without energy storage solutions.
The MoU was officially exchanged on July 18, with key figures in attendance, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, reflecting the government's commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. GEDA functions as the State Nodal Agency for the rooftop solar subsidy scheme in the region.