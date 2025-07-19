Left Menu

NTPC Partners with Goa for 300 MW Renewable Energy Boost

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited collaborates with the Goa government to develop 300 MW of renewable energy projects. An agreement was signed between NTPC REL and the Goa Energy Development Agency for these initiatives, aiming to boost sustainable energy in the state. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Goa's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:05 IST
NTPC Partners with Goa for 300 MW Renewable Energy Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards sustainable energy, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has penned a deal with the Goa government, aiming to establish 300 MW of renewable projects across the coastal state.

This ambitious agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NTPC REL and the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), facilitating the development of renewable energy projects with or without energy storage solutions.

The MoU was officially exchanged on July 18, with key figures in attendance, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, reflecting the government's commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. GEDA functions as the State Nodal Agency for the rooftop solar subsidy scheme in the region.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025