Mission Asmita: UP Police Bust International Conversion Syndicate

The Uttar Pradesh Police, under its strategic Mission Asmita, has dismantled an unlawful religious conversion syndicate, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals across six states. This significant operation, led by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), unveiled foreign funding sources from Canada, the US, London, and Dubai. The syndicate's connections with radical groups and alleged links to organizations such as PFI, SDPI, and Pakistani terror outfits have been highlighted.

The key figures apprehended in this operation include Mohammad Umar Gautam, Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi, and Chhangur Baba, also known as Jamaluddin. These individuals are cited for orchestrating conversions through coercive methods, including 'love jihad,' primarily targeting young girls. The investigation revealed that their tactics closely resembled those of ISIS, with ongoing probes assessing the role of international jihadi funding aimed at undermining national security.

During a briefing, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna emphasized the far-reaching nature of Mission Asmita, which addressed the unlawful religious conversion practices spearheaded by the ATS. He highlighted the alarming evidence of 'jihadi' funding and the dangerous intersection of radicalization and security threats. Meanwhile, a connected case in Agra uncovered another conversion network, further drawing attention to the extensive reach of these syndicates operating with foreign money.