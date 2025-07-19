Cable Collision: Unveiling the Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings on the catastrophic helicopter crash near Uttarkashi that occurred on May 8. The incident, which resulted in six fatalities, was caused when the helicopter attempted an emergency landing, striking an overhead fibre optic cable with its main rotor blade.

Twenty minutes into its flight from Kharsali Helipad to Jhala Helipad, the Bell 407 helicopter began descending, ultimately hitting the cable near Gangnani during a chartered Char Dham Yatra flight. Despite sustaining serious injuries, one passenger survived the crash, which occurred at 08:35 am.

The helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt. Ltd and registered as VT-OXF, was reported airworthy, with all inspections up-to-date. Investigators emphasized that a tail rotor defect fixed two days prior did not contribute to the crash. The ongoing investigation involves experts from NTSB, TSB Canada, and Rolls-Royce, as efforts continue to uncover the root causes.

