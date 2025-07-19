Left Menu

Cable Collision: Unveiling the Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash

The preliminary report on the May 8 Uttarkashi helicopter crash reveals an emergency landing attempt led to the tragedy, with the main rotor blade hitting an overhead cable. The crash, which claimed six lives, occurred during a Char Dham Yatra flight. Investigations continue with international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:31 IST
Cable Collision: Unveiling the Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings on the catastrophic helicopter crash near Uttarkashi that occurred on May 8. The incident, which resulted in six fatalities, was caused when the helicopter attempted an emergency landing, striking an overhead fibre optic cable with its main rotor blade.

Twenty minutes into its flight from Kharsali Helipad to Jhala Helipad, the Bell 407 helicopter began descending, ultimately hitting the cable near Gangnani during a chartered Char Dham Yatra flight. Despite sustaining serious injuries, one passenger survived the crash, which occurred at 08:35 am.

The helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt. Ltd and registered as VT-OXF, was reported airworthy, with all inspections up-to-date. Investigators emphasized that a tail rotor defect fixed two days prior did not contribute to the crash. The ongoing investigation involves experts from NTSB, TSB Canada, and Rolls-Royce, as efforts continue to uncover the root causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025