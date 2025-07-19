Ashok Gehlot Lauds Rahul Gandhi's Push for Caste Census

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, commended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his instrumental role in championing the issue of a caste census, subsequently prompting the Union Government to take action. Gehlot asserted the necessity of abolishing untouchability to enable India to lead on the world stage.

A meeting was convened by the Congress OBC Cell at the State Congress Office in Jaipur, with notable attendees including Gehlot, Anil Jaihind, National Chairman of the OBC Department, and State President Harshaya Yadav. Gehlot remarked, "Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for the caste census now compels the government to address it. Social equality is vital for India's global aspirations."

Further, Gehlot urged citizens to grasp Rahul Gandhi's "essence" and framed social justice as a fundamental civic ideology. Citing Rajasthan's pioneering efforts, Gehlot highlighted initiatives like the pension scheme for Delhi employees as steps towards inclusivity. The Central government, meanwhile, confirmed the Population Census-2027 will enumerate castes, adapting to regional conditions as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.