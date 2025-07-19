Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatalities Reported in Horrific Road Accident

A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district resulted in the deaths of a motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw passenger. The collision occurred when the auto-rickshaw attempted to overtake a tractor on National Highway 216. Local police have begun investigating the gruesome incident that stunned onlookers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:56 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatalities Reported in Horrific Road Accident
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident near the Annampalli Toll Gate in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district claimed two lives last Saturday afternoon. According to Inspector Jwala Sagar of Mummidivaram, the collision took place on National Highway 216 when an auto-rickshaw attempted to overtake a tractor, crashing head-on with an incoming motorcycle.

The violent impact resulted in a female passenger from the auto-rickshaw being thrown onto the road and subsequently run over by the tractor, leading to her decapitation. The motorcyclist, identified as Bontu Rambabu, a private bus driver from Bhimavaram, was killed instantly due to severe injuries. The deceased woman was reportedly a resident of Yanam and had boarded the auto-rickshaw from Amalapuram.

The accident scene was a horrific sight, leaving bystanders and commuters in shock. Local police quickly arrived on the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Efforts are being made to gather comprehensive details as part of the probe.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025