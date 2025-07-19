Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatalities Reported in Horrific Road Accident
A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district resulted in the deaths of a motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw passenger. The collision occurred when the auto-rickshaw attempted to overtake a tractor on National Highway 216. Local police have begun investigating the gruesome incident that stunned onlookers.
A tragic road accident near the Annampalli Toll Gate in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district claimed two lives last Saturday afternoon. According to Inspector Jwala Sagar of Mummidivaram, the collision took place on National Highway 216 when an auto-rickshaw attempted to overtake a tractor, crashing head-on with an incoming motorcycle.
The violent impact resulted in a female passenger from the auto-rickshaw being thrown onto the road and subsequently run over by the tractor, leading to her decapitation. The motorcyclist, identified as Bontu Rambabu, a private bus driver from Bhimavaram, was killed instantly due to severe injuries. The deceased woman was reportedly a resident of Yanam and had boarded the auto-rickshaw from Amalapuram.
The accident scene was a horrific sight, leaving bystanders and commuters in shock. Local police quickly arrived on the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Efforts are being made to gather comprehensive details as part of the probe.
