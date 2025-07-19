Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Technology and Youth in India's Security Path

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking to the Indian Defence Estates Service trainees, emphasized India's unwavering stance on national security, advancing technological warfare, and the crucial role of youth in national growth. He also urged a shift from educational commercialization towards character development through the New Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:34 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Technology and Youth in India's Security Path
Vice President Dhankhar addresses IDES officer trainees (Photo/X/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During an address to the 2024 Officer Trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar articulated India's rigorous commitment to national security, underscoring the nation's philosophy of peace paired with an unyielding resolve. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he highlighted the ongoing nature of the mission, stating that while dialogue is preferred, national defense will not be compromised.

Dhankhar emphasized India's robust response to threats from across the border, insisting that any provocation is met with precision. 'India values non-violence, yet stands ready to defend its sovereignty,' he affirmed. Furthermore, he spotlighted a shift in warfare, advocating for the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and advanced technologies in defense strategies.

The Vice President stressed that while embracing technological advancements, it must not come at the cost of ethical values and human connection. With 65% of the population under 35, India's youth is positioned as a key asset in this transformative phase. He urged a move beyond mere economic growth to a Viksit Bharat, emphasizing skill building, character development, and sustainable, transparent development operations.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025