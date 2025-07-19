Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Technology and Youth in India's Security Path

During an address to the 2024 Officer Trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar articulated India's rigorous commitment to national security, underscoring the nation's philosophy of peace paired with an unyielding resolve. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he highlighted the ongoing nature of the mission, stating that while dialogue is preferred, national defense will not be compromised.

Dhankhar emphasized India's robust response to threats from across the border, insisting that any provocation is met with precision. 'India values non-violence, yet stands ready to defend its sovereignty,' he affirmed. Furthermore, he spotlighted a shift in warfare, advocating for the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and advanced technologies in defense strategies.

The Vice President stressed that while embracing technological advancements, it must not come at the cost of ethical values and human connection. With 65% of the population under 35, India's youth is positioned as a key asset in this transformative phase. He urged a move beyond mere economic growth to a Viksit Bharat, emphasizing skill building, character development, and sustainable, transparent development operations.